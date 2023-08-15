Cloud Managed Networks Canada became o certified on 3 Cisco Powered Services certifications

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

To achieve the Premier Provider status, partners must pass the Cisco Powered Services audit. The audit has stringent criteria in terms of demonstrating expertise in deploying solutions, ensuring faultless integration of technologies and providing outstanding customer experiences.

Cloud Managed Networks Canada became one of very few Cisco Global Provider Partners to become certified on 3 Cisco Powered Services certifications at one time.

The audit can take months to prepare and complete. The Cisco Partner and Cloud Managed Networks teams began working on the certifications in April 2023 and, in less than 4 months, were able to achieve certification in 3 Cisco Powered Services – Meraki Access, Meraki Security and Meraki SDWAN. This is a huge accomplishment and a testament to Cloud Managed Networks’ capabilities and its close working relationship with Cisco.

In business for over 20 years, Cloud Managed Networks has helped make lives easier for IT professionals in enterprise-level commercial, industrial and public sector companies in Canada and the US, by ensuring their networks are secure and running optimally. CMN is a one-stop, full-stack IT resource with solid experience with Cisco Meraki. In addition to being cloud and cloud migration specialists, its expertise extends to system architecture, cybersecurity, scalable tech solutions (end points, firewalls, switches, SD-Wan, etc.), installation and deployment, IOT, Managed Services and more.