Cloud Box Technologies enhances its security portfolio with a state-of-the-art Security Operations Center

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Cloud Box Technologies has announced the launch of its cutting-edge Security Operations Center (SOC) in Dubai. The SOC, implemented by RA Technologies, a subsidiary of CBT, is primarily built to cater to local customer requirements. It is equipped with the latest technology tools to enable 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection, and targeted response support, ensuring rapid identification and containment of security incidents. The SOC is also fully compliant with regulatory standards.

The role of RA Technologies is to offer expertise to safeguard customer networks against potential security breaches. The SOC utilises cutting-edge tools and technologies to detect any alterations in cyber threats and promptly respond with appropriate countermeasures.

The Security Operations Center (SOC) is capable to provide uninterrupted 24/7 surveillance for networks and IT infrastructure. Furthermore, it leverages internal threat intelligence knowledge base and also uses external data from partners and regulators to promptly detect, identify, investigate, and analyse cyber threats in real-time. Cybersecurity extends beyond risk management, and encompasses strategic aspects that influences product capability, organisational effectiveness, and customer relationships, based on unique customer requirements.

With the implementation of the new SOC, Cloud Box technologies is now capable of assisting their clients in formulating a comprehensive cyber strategy that encompasses the dimensions of risk, business, and culture. This will prove to be a valuable asset in their endeavours towards digitisation, as it will enable them to establish a secure environment.

Cloud Box Technologies’ customers will have the advantage of unprecedented security with the newest state-of-the-art SOC. It provides continuous protection with 24/7 monitoring, real-time security intelligence to effectively identify and mitigate cyber threats, comprehensive risk management to quickly detect and respond to potential issues, and threat prevention powered by deep understanding of the threat landscape. CBT’s proactive incident response strategies can help identify weaknesses within the customer network.

Apart from staying ahead of cyber threats and damages, the SOC will also bring a curb on expenses associated with security breaches, help provide customers with frequent compliance reports, and aid in regulatory compliance with laws like HIPPA and GDPR.