Cindy Provin joins Utimaco as Chief Strategy Officer, Telecom Solutions

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Utimaco announced that Cindy Provin has joined Utimaco as the company’s new Chief Sales and Strategy Officer for its Telecom Solutions business. In this role, Cindy will be focusing on the Public Warning Systems, Mass Notification Systems and Cell Broadcast Center provider markets as well as the data storage (file & folder) portfolio.

Cindy has more than 25 years of experience in the cyber security and data protection industry, holding executive leadership positions in sales, strategy, marketing, and operations. Most recently, Cindy was Senior Vice President of Digital Identity & Data Protection for Entrust. Before that, she held various CEO roles at Thales as CEO, nCipher and CEO, Thales e-Security.

At Utimaco, Cindy will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic initiatives driving growth for Utimaco’s acquisitions of Celltick, a global leader of Public Warning Systems, Mass Notification Systems, and the world’s largest CBC provider, and conpal GmbH, a provider of IT security solutions for the protection of confidential data through file and folder encryption and authentication.

Her role is crucial in shaping Utimaco’s future direction within Telecom Solutions, by developing and executing strategies that drive revenue growth and enhance customer satisfaction and expand Utimaco’s market presence, especially within the newly added field of Critical Event Management. The CEM market segment is expected to contribute considerably to Utimaco’s ongoing growth story.