Chris Inglis Joins Semperis’ Strategic Advisory Board

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Semperis announced the appointment of former National Cyber Director Chris Inglis to its strategic advisory board. In his role, Inglis will support the company as it pursues its mission to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive identity system defense, with a special focus on protecting critical infrastructure for the United States and its allies around the world. Inglis’ appointment follows announcements from Semperis of aggressive expansion into the public sector and other strategic advisory board appointments, such as the addition of former CIA Director General Petraeus.

Identity systems such as Microsoft Active Directory (AD), Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), and Okta are used in enterprises across all industry sectors, and government agencies are under sustained attack. With a multi-layered approach to defense before, during, and after an attack, Semperis offers the industry’s most comprehensive security technology for hybrid AD and other identity systems, combined with incident response expertise.

Chris joins Semperis following a distinguished career across the US military and government, including serving as the country’s first National Cyber Director and as Deputy Director of the National Security Agency. Prior to stepping down as National Cyber Director earlier this year, he led work on President Joe Biden’s National Cybersecurity Strategy. He has received numerous awards for his service, including the President’s National Security Medal, the US Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, and the Presidential Rank Award for Distinguished Service on two occasions.