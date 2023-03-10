Chinese Espionage Campaign Expands to Target Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia Governments

March 2023 by Check Point Research (CPR)

Check Point Research (CPR) sees an ongoing cyber espionage campaign expand to target more Southeast Asian governments, including Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. Attributed to Chinese APT group SharpPanda, the campaign uses a malware framework called “Soul” to steal information and spy on government activities. CPR releases a new report that extensively details the infection chain of the Soul malware family.

• In late 2022, a campaign with an initial infection vector similar to previous Sharp Panda operations targeted a high-profile government entity in the region

• Payload in this specific attack is a new version of SoulSearcher loader, which eventually loads the Soul modular framework

• Although the Soul malware framework was previously seen in an espionage campaign targeting the defense, healthcare, and ICT sectors in Southeast Asia, it was never previously attributed or connected to any known cluster of malicious activity

Check Point Research (CPR) sees the expansion of an ongoing cyber espionage campaign to target more Southeast Asian governments, including Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

In June 2021, CPR identified a Chinese APT group named SharpPanda using spear-phishing and Microsoft vulnerabilities to gain access to target networks. CPR continued to track SharpPanda’s activity since then, learning of a cyberattack on a high-profile government entity in late 2022.

The payload in this specific attack leverages what’s known as the Soul modular framework, a previously unattributed modular malware framework. While the Soul framework has been in use since at least 2017, the threat actors behind it have been constantly updating and refining its architecture and capabilities.

Infection Chain

The attack begins as a phishing attack with a malicious document containing a remote template with an exploit. The exploit runs a built-in downloader, which helps run the Soul backdoor.

Although the Soul malware framework was previously seen by Semantic in an espionage campaign targeting the defense, healthcare, and ICT sectors in South East Asia, it was never previously attributed or connected to any known cluster of malicious activity. Currently, it is uncertain whether the Soul framework is solely utilized by a single threat actor.

The connection between the tools of Sharp Panda and the previously mentioned attacks in South East Asia serve as yet another example of key characteristics inherent to China-based APT operations, such as sharing of custom tooling between the groups or task specialization of threat actors, where one entity is responsible for the initial infection and another one is for actual intelligence gathering.

Attribution

CPR attributes the cyber espionage campaign to an APT group with Chinese origins, whose motive is to steal data and spy on government entities.

Eli Smadja, Research Group Manager at Check Point Software: “We’re seeing a long-running Chinese cyber-espionage operation targeting South East Asian government entities, including Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. There’s an interesting connection between two attack tool set for the first time.

Based on the technical findings presented in this research, we believe this campaign is staged by advanced Chinese-backed threat actors, whose other tools, capabilities and position within the broader network of espionage activities are yet to be explored.

While Sharp Panda’s previous campaigns delivered a custom and unique backdoor called VictoryDll, the payload in this specific attack is a new version of SoulSearcher loader, which eventually loads the Soul modular framework.

Usually, the attack starts as a phishing attack with a malicious document containing a remote template with a Royalroad exploit. The exploit runs a built-in downloader and then downloads the second stage of Soul framework, which runs the Soul backdoor.

Although the samples of this framework from 2017-2021 were analyzed before, this is the most extensive infection chain of the Soul malware family to be documented, including the full technical analysis of the latest version, compiled in late 2022.”