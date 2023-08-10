Check Point to Acquire Perimeter 81

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. signs a definitive agreement to acquire Perimeter 81, a pioneering Security Service Edge (SSE) company. With this acquisition, Check Point will help organizations accelerate the adoption of secure access across remote users, sites, cloud, datacentres, and the internet, all while aiming to deliver the most secure and fastest SSE solution in the market. Under the terms of the agreement, Check Point will acquire Perimeter 81 for approximately $490 million, on a cash free, debt free basis.

Hybrid work is now the standard for organizations globally, and digital transformation is continuously shifting data centers to the cloud. This major shift requires an advanced approach to network security that can seamlessly adapt and respond to the needs of the modern, distributed enterprise. Gartner sees the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market hitting $20B+ by 2026, emphasizing the need for businesses to adopt a consolidated security architecture.

Perimeter 81, launched in 2018 with a team of over 200 employees, serves more than 3,000 customers worldwide. The company, recognized as a leader in the Forrester Zero Trust Wave, brings an innovative approach to SSE that combines cloud and on-device protection. Perimeter 81 is offering a unique suite of capabilities, including Zero Trust Access, full mesh connectivity between users, branches and applications. This allows remote users to benefit from fast, secure internet browsing everywhere they go, while addressing cloud privacy violations. Perimeter 81 also enables a simple and fast one-hour deployment vs. weeks with traditional solutions, emphasizing ease-of-use and streamlined management.

Check Point intends to leverage Perimeter 81´s capabilities and integrate them into Check Point Infinity’s architecture to deliver a unified security solution across the network, cloud, and remote users, powered by industry leading threat prevention. Perimeter 81 is ideally positioned to support Check Point´s vision of delivering the industry’s fastest, most secure SASE solution.

Check Point´s acquisition of Perimeter 81 is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.