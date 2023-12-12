Check Point introduces Horizon IOC

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Cyber security threats move fast, so having a robust and centralized solution for managing Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) is crucial. Check Point introduces Horizon IOC, an innovative platform designed to streamline IOC management across the enterprise.

Centralized IOC Management for Seamless Control

Horizon IOC serves as a centralized platform, seamlessly integrating data sources from Check Point products, SOC teams, and external outlets. This user-friendly tool empowers organizations by consolidating diverse data streams into one unified management interface.

Immediate Policy Enforcement Across the Enterprise

Policies set within the Horizon IOC manager are not just theoretical guidelines; they are immediately enforced across the entire enterprise. This includes Check Point products such as Quantum Gateways, Harmony Email & Collaboration and Endpoint, as well as third-party and proprietary systems, ensuring a comprehensive and synchronized security posture.

Automatic Population of IOCs for Swift Response

Thanks to native integration with Check Point Horizon XDR/XPR and Playblocks, indicators of compromise created within these solutions are automatically populated in Horizon IOC. This automation leads to immediate response times and real-time updates, providing a proactive defense against emerging threats.

Simple and Fast IOC Creation

Creating IOCs is a breeze with Horizon. Users can input values, add descriptions and names, and, with a click, ensure the entire organization is shielded across network, endpoint, and email.

Enhanced Management and Control

Horizon IOC empowers users with better management and control. Organizations can organize their IOCs into multiple feeds, offering increased flexibility and control over their security strategies.

Constantly Updated IOC Feeds for Timely Protection

Horizon IOC offers IOCs as a constantly updated feed. This ensures that third-party and proprietary systems stay current, providing an additional layer of defense against rapidly emerging threats.

Live Feeds and Manual Imports for Comprehensive Coverage

Stay ahead of the threat landscape by connecting to live feeds or manually importing IOCs. Horizon IOC allows organizations to receive updates from external sources such as; Threat Intelligence feed providers and 3rd party or proprietary systems, ensuring a comprehensive and up-to-date defense strategy.

Cloud-Based and Built for Scale

Setting up Horizon IOC is a swift process that takes only minutes. As a cloud-based solution, it is designed for scalability, accommodating the dynamic needs of modern organizations.

In conclusion, Horizon IOC offers a seamless, centralized, and scalable solution for managing IOCs. With its user-friendly interface and real-time enforcement capabilities, it is poised to become an integral part of organizations’ defense strategies against the ever-evolving threat landscape.