Check Point Software Launches Infinity Spark

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. has today introduced Check Point Infinity Spark, a threat prevention solution that delivers industry AI security and integrated connectivity to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Infinity Spark offers enterprise grade security across networks, email, office, endpoint, and mobile devices. With a 99.7% malware catch rate, it protects SMBs against advanced threats including phishing, ransomware, credential theft and DNS attacks.

The Check Point Infinity Spark suite delivers:

• Industry-Leading Threat Prevention: Check Point Infinity Spark provides 99.7% prevention catch rate to protect SMBs against phishing, ransomware, credential theft and DNS attacks.

• Enterprise grade all-in-one SMB Security Suite: SMBs are struggling to properly secure their critical assets, making them a growing target for cybercriminals. Designed to protect SMBs across the network, mobile, endpoint, email, and office.

• New Quantum Spark SMB Next Generation Firewalls: Infinity Spark features Check Point’s Quantum Spark 1500 Pro Series, the industry’s first gateway with integrated artificial intelligence security, 5G, SD-WAN and Wi-Fi 6. Check Point Quantum Spark Pro delivers 3 times faster Wi-Fi, high-speed 1 Gbps WAN connection with 5G and integrated SD-WAN for better application performance and maximum uptime.

"Hybrid work has complicated SMB security and created demand for a simplified and consolidated security platform. Check Point Software offers a unique comprehensive security suite specifically built to enable SMBs and MSSPs to protect networks, devices, and applications against cyber-attacks, while reducing the complexity of deployment and management. The Infinity Spark security suite is designed to provide SMBs with a simple, affordable, and integrated security solution right out of the box. This solution spans network, cloud, mobile and endpoint security, including advanced threat prevention to make it easy to protect SMBs from security risks.”, said Pete Finalle, Security Research Manager, IDC

Availability

Check Point Infinity Spark and Quantum Spark 1500 Pro are available today for order.