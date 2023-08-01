Check Point Software Deploys Comprehensive Security Architecture at MidCoast Council To Align with Essential Eight and Support Zero Trust Approach to Network Security

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced that MidCoast Council in New South Wales has deployed Check Point Infinity to prevent sophisticated Fifth Generation attacks across networks, cloud deployments, endpoints, mobile and IoT devices.

Check Point Infinity provides the council with a comprehensive security solution stack across its data centres, endpoints and remote locations and will support the organisation to simplify its complex infrastructure. The MidCoast Council IT network connects 80 sites, including district offices, citizen services centres and critical infrastructure plants, primarily using a private microwave radio network. Additional sites connect to the network via 4G or VPN. Services are delivered from a primary data centre with a secondary data centre providing backup and disaster recovery capabilities. With more than 1100 users including external contractors, the IT team also supports nine communications towers, around 30 Vcentre Hosts, 250 virtual machines, 200 desktop PCs, 1,000 mobile devices and 600 Windows laptops.

MidCoast Council has deployed Check Point Quantum Security Gateways for network edge security in the main office and to secure segmented traffic at local sites. With Quantum security gateways, MidCoast Council automatically benefits from Check Point ThreatCloud AI, which keeps customers’ networks fully informed about new evasive threats and delivers immediate cyber security updates to protect the council’s digital assets. The council also upgraded security in its primary data centre using Check Point Quantum Lightspeed for up to 3 Tbps throughput with ultra-low latency. Quantum Lightspeed provides firewall services for the organisation’s internal corporate networks.

Check Point Harmony Endpoint protects the organisation’s PCs and laptops, preventing the most imminent threats to endpoints across the environment. MidCoast Council also chose Check Point Horizon Managed Prevention & Response (MDR) for 24x7x365 security infrastructure monitoring and threat intelligence by Check Point elite experts enabling the council to prevent, monitor, detect, investigate and remediate attacks with a single solution.

Holistic and Consistent

Consolidated management and logging make it easy for the MidCoast Council IT team to see the entire infrastructure. As a collaborative environment, all Check Point Infinity solutions integrate seamlessly, allowing the team to work together.

MidCoast Council provides provides administration for local government entities, critical infrastructure and citizen services serving around 95,000 residents and spanning 10,000 square kilometers with Taree and Forster-Tuncurry being its two major population centres.