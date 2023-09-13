Check Point Software Completes Acquisition of Perimeter 81

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced the completion of its acquisition of Perimeter 81, a pioneering Security Service Edge (SSE) company, with a team of over 200 employees that serves more than 3,000 customers worldwide. As hybrid work and cloud migration continue to be the norm, this acquisition reinforces Check Point’s dedication to ensuring fast and secure access for remote users, sites, datacenters, and the internet.

Perimeter 81´s technology offers a unique suite of capabilities:

Fast and secure Internet access for remote users and branch offices

Cloud delivery with on-device network protection; avoiding latency, complexity and privacy concerns

Zero-Trust with full mesh connectivity among users, branches and applications

Simple and fast one hour deployment

Intuitive administration that reduces day-to-day overhead

Check Point Infinity, the industry’s only consolidated cybersecurity architecture, shields enterprises across networks, endpoints, cloud, and mobile devices. This robust system not only meets the challenges posed by expanding connectivity and security gaps but also ensures collaborative threat intelligence sharing. The incorporation of Perimeter 81 into Check Point Infinity will heighten security precautions from the initial development phase, pinpoint vulnerabilities, and guide the necessary rectifications.

Complementing this move, Check Point´s recent acquisition of Atmosec, a company specializing in the rapid discovery and disconnection of malicious SaaS applications, stands as a testament of the company´s proactive stance to enhance its SaaS security offering and bridge security gaps in SaaS applications. The inclusion of both Perimeter 81 and Atmosec with Check Point Infinity´s architecture will deliver a complete SASE offering across internet access, Zero-Trust private access, SaaS security and SD-WAN. This positions Check Point to lead in delivering unparalleled security solutions tailored to intricate cloud environments.