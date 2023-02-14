Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announces the launch of Check Point Horizon XDR/XPR

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

With the ever-evolving threat landscape, organizations struggle to effectively defend themselves against cyberattacks. Traditional security solutions focus on detection, leaving the responsibility of managing incidents, hunting, and investigating on the security operation center. This can lead to a reactive approach to cybersecurity that leaves networks vulnerable to threat. Check Point Horizon XDR/XPR changes the game by being the first XDR solution to prioritize prevention. This solution integrates with both Check Point and third-party security solutions, preventing cyber threats from affecting the entire network. With intelligent correlation of data, the platform stops attacks across all vectors, including email, cloud, networks, and endpoints. By doing so, it minimizes the impact of cyber threats and supplies a simple experience for administrators and analysts to understand what happened and the related entities.

“The extended detection and response (XDR) movement was fundamentally driven by the growth of a more advanced, multi-vector threat landscape. Yet prevention solutions remained siloed, often falling short in their ability to ward off advanced threats,” said Dave Gruber, Principal Analyst, ESG. “The introduction of Check Point’s extended prevention and response introduces a more integrated approach to threat prevention, following principles already proven by XDR solutions. This advancement in collaborative prevention technology looks promising and could potentially drive change across the broader security industry.”

Check Point Horizon XDR/XPR offers a comprehensive, consolidated, and collaborative approach to threat prevention and offers the following capabilities:

• Comprehensive Threat Protection: Immediate, comprehensive threat prevention across all parts of the security estate, finding seemingly benign events and correlating them to uncover cyber-attacks. The platform can take immediate prevention actions, such as blocking, ending processes, isolating assets, and quarantining files, and integrates with both Check Point and third-party security products.

• Streamlined Cybersecurity Management: The Horizon platform provides optimized security posture and consolidated analytics, giving organizations visibility into attack behavior, context, and damage, and detailed analytics on indicators of compromise.

• Continuous Improvement of Security Posture: Continuously improve security posture with intelligent threat and event correlation, drawing from multiple data sets including indicators of compromise, global threat landscape, Check Point research, and third-party intelligence feeds.

• Collaborative Security Operations: The platform enables organizations to consolidate and optimize their security operations, improving collaboration between security and IT teams to strengthen threat prevention across multiple vectors.