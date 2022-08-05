août 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber ​​represents its client, a major global player in IT security solutions, they are now present among thousands of CAC 40 / Fortune type Large Customer Account.



They now offer solutions ranging from vulnerability assessment to compliance management and know how to adapt to all types of customers and IT systems.



They are recognized as one of the most profitable companies in their sector and relies on the autonomy of each of their 47 offices in order to be as agile as possible when faced with different market issues depending on the country, company sizes and professional cultures.



American-style environment and management, they rely on the skills of their teams and make every effort to keep their employees the best, with technical, product, market, and industry updates trainings.



One goal: customer satisfaction!



They are currently looking for a Channel Manager who will join the Entreprise Team





Channel Account Manager (CAM)

The role is responsible for actively recruiting, developing and managing the ecosystem of value -added resellers (VARs) and Managed Security Services Partners (MSSPs) in the assigned geography. The CAM must be able to articulate the value proposition to both business andtechnical users, and support partners in building demand generation programs and services

offerings, ensuring complete Partner satisfaction through all stages of the partner journey.



This role reports to the Vice President, Global Channels.



Key responsibilities

• Achieve and exceed annual revenue and new customer acquisition goals

• Help partners progress through our sales process

• Work effectively in a team setting with Technical Account Managers, Architects, etc.

• Build and nurture top-down, key relationships within target accounts

• Develop and implement strategic partner business plans for your territory in conjunction

with sales leadership

• Coordinate and deliver sales and technical enablement to partners in collaboration

with product and technical teams

• Maintain high levels of productivity in a highly autonomous, mostly virtual work

environment

• Resolve partner disputes, understand and manage partner contracts

• Assist partner marketing in the development and execution of marketing plans and effective lead generation strategies for key partners

• Coordinate target account mapping with Technical Account Managers and partners,

whether in-person or virtual and driving overall awareness

• Attend virtual and in-person trade shows and industry-related events to solicit new target partners





Qualifications

• 5+ years of partner account management experience with security VARs and

MSSPs (required)

• Track record of proven success achieving sales targets and driving sales growth

• Outstanding presentation and communication skills, both written and verbal

• Demonstrated knowledge of managing pipelines, lead generation, business plan

execution, and complex sales with channel partners and end-users.

• Willingness to travel (up to 50% travel when permissible)

• Strong Team player with demonstrated ability to develop cross-functional relationships



Hybrid remote policy : 3 days onsite / 2 days remote



Salary: 70k€-75k€ annual basic + 20k€ OTE bonus (5k€ guaranteed on first quarter) + 5k€ car allowances + stock options



Salaire : 75k€ to 95k€ OTE

Date annonce : 05/08/2022

Date de debut : 05/08/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...