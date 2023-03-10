Censornet launches Total Protection to prevent data loss and stop breaches

March 2023 by Marc Jacob

Censornet announces the launch of Total Protection, a new product package that will enable organisations to protect their entire digital attack surface – web, email, and cloud – simply and effectively, via a single, consolidated solution. Complete with advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP), it removes the need for multiple point products, giving organisations enterprise-grade security with instant data protection and rapid time-to-value.



Targeted specifically at the mid-market, Total Protection provides a straightforward way for stretched IT teams to address the ever-growing threat of cyber attacks across increasingly complex systems. Total Protection includes Censornet’s best-in-class Web Advanced, Email Advanced, and Data Loss Prevention solutions.

Data Loss Prevention is the ultimate layer of protection: an enterprise-grade solution built for the mid-market. It’s quick to set up, easy to use and affordable. Scan file contents for sensitive information and block malicious or unintended file exfiltration, providing instant data protection that’s fully scalable and secure, and a rich source of intel and audit capability for incident response and regulation compliance.

Web Advanced goes beyond traditional web security, to give organisations total control over user interactions. It provides complete visibility to analyse and secure cloud applications and websites, as well as advanced malware protection to stop malicious code before it reaches the endpoint. It can be operated straight out of the box or customised from an easy-to-configure policy engine.



Email Advanced gives comprehensive multi-layered protection against all email threats, providing enterprise-level threat detection rates. Key features include the ability to Identify and quarantine unseen threats with sandboxing, send encrypted emails to specific recipients with Secure Mail, and ensure email continuity in the event of a mail server outage with Emergency Inbox.



Censornet specialises in defending mid-sized organisations against cyber-threats. Its autonomous cyber security platform integrates email, web, and cloud application security, alongside Data Loss Protection. As such, Censornet offers an effective alternative to individual point-products from the likes of Mimecast, Proofpoint and Barracuda, consolidating and unifying multiple best-in-class security solutions in a single, easy-to-run platform.

