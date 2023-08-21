Cellebrite Supercharges Corporate Investigative Capabilities with New SaaS Offering

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

This new offering will be the first Cellebrite SaaS solution for private sector customers, with Endpoint Inspector expected to be available as a SaaS option later this year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. announced a new SaaS offering for corporate investigations and eDiscovery —Endpoint Mobile Now.

Endpoint Mobile Now is designed to empower corporations, law firms and service providers to scale remote data collection across iOS and Android devices by leveraging Cellebrite’s SaaS infrastructure.

Designed specifically for the private sector, Endpoint Inspector provides an all-in-one solution that allows examiners to legally access data, with custodians being aware that information is being collected from their devices and given their consent to remotely collect data from mobile devices, computers and cloud.

Endpoint Mobile Now provides e-discovery capabilities and a comprehensive forensic platform, enabling accurate, quick and secure data collection, management and review. Aligning specifically to organizations’ evolving budgetary requirements, Endpoint Mobile Now allows organizations to pay for collections as needed, thereby freeing up precious financial capital and IT resources.

Cellebrite’s SaaS infrastructure ensures the platform is able to adapt quickly in the constantly changing environment of mobile device applications and operating system updates and patches and evolves in real-time, regardless of device type, operating system or application.

The solution also enables simultaneous remote collection of multiple mobile devices, allowing for rapid data preservation and discovery of relevant evidence, without exorbitant resource spend.