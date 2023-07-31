Cellebrite Enhances Evidence & Workflow Management Tech with NEW Capabilities

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

As investigators, examiners, and attorneys across the justice system face increasing pressure to remain one step ahead of criminal offenders, the need for confident, seamless end-to-end storage, management, and reporting of digital data has never been greater. The FBI, DOJ, state and local departments in every jurisdiction, and enterprise companies have long trusted Cellebrite to help them accelerate discovery, deliver just verdicts, and prevent false convictions.

To that end, Cellebrite has announced new capabilities for Cellebrite

Guardian, a leading evidence and workflow management solution for law

enforcement agencies of all sizes. Cellebrite Guardian securely and

transparently streamlines investigative digital forensic processes,

enabling greater efficiency for law enforcement and investigative teams

at scale, increasing case resolution and creating a verifiable chain of

custody for sharing digital evidence among examiners, investigators and

prosecutors.

Among the most impactful new advantages is “Simple Upload”, a

swift, intuitive, drag-and-drop uploader that allows investigators to

quickly upload and share evidence with any stakeholder in an easy

two-step process. The capability can significantly trim the

investigative process from potentially weeks with traditional methods to

mere minutes. Further leveraging "Smart Upload,” forensic teams can

also simultaneously load multiple, large files in one step.

The new “Quick Share” permissions save additional crucial time by

connecting new and existing stakeholders, securely and intuitively.

“Quick Share” also allows for inter-agency sharing, where users

across agencies can connect to the same portal.

The new Guardian features deliver faster time to evidence, by removing

the need for thumb drives or other physical media, to less than an hour

for uploading and sharing. Plus, the new features remove hardware costs

and duplication of data, maintaining the chain of custody and

transparency with a full audit trail, both for physical and digital

evidence.

In addition to enhancements in the sharing and review of evidence,

Guardian’s new features include the ability to:

* Tag events directly in the UFDR allowing users to view and manage

tags in support of collaborated and connected investigations.

* Generate and share relevant reports within the review process.

These features work together, alongside the entire Cellebrite

portfolio, to ensure secure, compliant, and scalable data management

solution as investigative teams build their cases in pursuit of justice.