Cellebrite Appoints Thomas E. Hogan as Executive Chairman of the Board

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Based in Austin, Texas, Hogan brings a remarkable 40+ year track record of exceptional shareholder returns, client impact, and employee growth. He has significant expertise in strategic M&A, sales and marketing, international operations, and talent acquisition and development. During his career, Tom has led numerous acquisitions totaling nearly $8B including marquis targets such as Mercury Interactive and Opsware. His career includes over a decade as both a private and publicly held software CEO as well as senior executive posts ranging from late-stage private to mega-cap public companies.

Hogan previously served as chairman and CEO of Kony, Inc, President and CEO of Vignette (VIGN), executive vice president of sales and marketing for Hewlett Packard, executive vice president of software for HP, executive vice president of CSC, chief sales officer at Siebel Systems, and most recently as an Operating Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners. He has held numerous public and private board positions including directorships at Citrix, Gainsight, Pluralsight, Drift, Vignette, Kony, Vastera, and Inforte. Tom holds a Masters in Management from Northwestern University and a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Illinois.

Cellebrite’s current non-executive chairman, Haim Shani, will remain an active member of the board. Haim will leverage his extensive experience as the former CEO of NICE, the former Director General of the Israel Ministry of Finance, and his current role as founder and general manager of Israel Growth Partners, to further strengthen contributions from the Cellebrite board.