CardinalOps Recognized in Two Gartner Reports

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

CardinalOps, the detection posture management company, announced that it was mentioned as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2023 [5]1 as well as in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Workload and Network Security, 20232.

Gartner identified CardinalOps as a Sample Vendor for Automated Security

Controls Assessment (ASCA). According to Gartner, "Automated security

control assessment (ASCA) technologies reduce an organization’s attack

surface caused by security configuration drift, poor defaults, excessive

tuning to reduce false positive rates, and high administration staff

turnover. ASCA improves the security posture by verifying the proper,

consistent configuration of security controls, rather than simply

verifying the existence of controls."

Business Impact of ASCA

Gartner concludes that "Organizations implementing ASCA processes and

technologies enhance staff efficiency, minimize the impact of human

errors and improve resilience in the face of organizational churn. ASCA

reduces security control configuration gaps that unnecessarily expose

the organization to otherwise preventable attacks."

Key Drivers

According to Gartner, "The volume of misconfigurations in security

controls continues to grow with the increased complexity of

environments, emerging threat vectors, the proliferation of new security

tools, and the high turnover of administration staff, leading to a more

exposed attack surface."