CardinalOps Recognized in Two Gartner Reports
August 2023 by Marc Jacob
CardinalOps, the detection posture management company, announced
that it was mentioned as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle
for Security Operations, 2023 [5]1 as well as in the Gartner Hype Cycle
for Workload and Network Security, 20232.
Gartner identified CardinalOps as a Sample Vendor for Automated Security
Controls Assessment (ASCA). According to Gartner, "Automated security
control assessment (ASCA) technologies reduce an organization’s attack
surface caused by security configuration drift, poor defaults, excessive
tuning to reduce false positive rates, and high administration staff
turnover. ASCA improves the security posture by verifying the proper,
consistent configuration of security controls, rather than simply
verifying the existence of controls."
Business Impact of ASCA
Gartner concludes that "Organizations implementing ASCA processes and
technologies enhance staff efficiency, minimize the impact of human
errors and improve resilience in the face of organizational churn. ASCA
reduces security control configuration gaps that unnecessarily expose
the organization to otherwise preventable attacks."
Key Drivers
According to Gartner, "The volume of misconfigurations in security
controls continues to grow with the increased complexity of
environments, emerging threat vectors, the proliferation of new security
tools, and the high turnover of administration staff, leading to a more
exposed attack surface."