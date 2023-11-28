CPX launches groundbreaking AI-powered cyber threat detection service

November 2023 by Marc Jacob

CPX Holding announced the launch of its groundbreaking cybersecurity solution —the CPX Intelligent Threat Detection Platform. Developed in-house, this innovative solution employs advanced cyber threat detection technology to safeguard clients against evolving threats.

The service has been strategically designed to combat modern threats that require modern thinking and modern solutions. It collects and processes data from diverse sources, leveraging advanced machine learning models and an intelligent engine to detect anomalies.

The CPX Intelligent Threat Detection Platform is designed for ease of installation and manageability. It can be integrated with existing security infrastructure, including SIEM and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) systems, and is user-friendly, making it easy to learn and implement.

The solution is scalable, accommodating growth without compromising its effectiveness. It can also be deployed in air-gapped environments, giving critical infrastructure and national security clients the benefits of an AI-based platform without the need to compromise network connectivity or disclose data with external parties/cloud providers.

The CPX Intelligent Threat Detection Platform fulfills industry requirements and addresses critical cybersecurity challenges. It creates a positive impact by enhancing the safety and security of organizations in an environment characterized by evolving cyber threats. Utilizing innovative technology and behavior-based anomaly detection, the service contributes to a safer, better environment, ensuring that organizations in the UAE can protect their assets, data, and reputation.