COMMENT: International Identity Day

September 2023 by Rob Otto, EMEA field CTO at Ping Identity

With International Identity Day coming this Saturday, please find below some comments from Ping Identity’s EMEA CTO, Rob Otto, on the need for organisations to examine their own approaches to managing and protecting their users’ identities.

With so much of our lives now residing online, compounded by the increasing sophistication of cyber criminals, the onus of ensuring our details and profiles remain secure falls on the platforms themselves – and they need to act now.

“The importance of identity verification and digital identity has been thrust into the spotlight in recent months. Debates around the introduction of Worldcoin show how polarising the issue can be; not only for businesses, but also society as a whole.

“The unfortunate reality is that individuals’ digital identities are often put at risk by lax and outdated security practices. Identity Day offers us an opportunity to scrutinise and modernise our approaches to better keep up with the advancing threat landscape. Antiquated logins and vulnerable passwords have proven ineffective for security and inconvenient for the customer experience. Shifting towards decentralised identity built on transparency allows the industry to operate at the speed customers demand, while also providing the security to safeguard critically important information.”