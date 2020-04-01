C++ Software developer
avril 2020 par Elite Cyber Group
We are currently offering you as an experienced C++ developer the opportunity to work for a dynamic fast-growing Identity and Access Management technology vendor to help them continue to design and...
We are currently offering you as an experienced C++ developer the opportunity to work for a dynamic fast-growing Identity and Access Management technology vendor to help them continue to design and develop their world-leading tools in C++.
This organisation is bucking the trend and still thriving during the downturn, with new enterprise level clients adopting their innovative products every week.
Our Cyber security vendor client's extensible platform empowers organisations to easily scale privilege security as threats evolve across endpoint, server, cloud, DevOps, and network device environments.
We're looking for a self-starter with several years' commercial experience developing in a Windows environment in C++.
What will you be doing?
What skills must you have?
- Play an important part in the design, architecture and development of our product suite
- Use agile tools and techniques to play an essential part in all aspects of the software development lifecycle
- Manage the pressure of conflicting requirements and be good at context switching
- Use advanced debugging techniques to diagnose and fix problems
- Must be confident communicating with small groups
- Demonstrate the ability to drive change, be innovative, and mentor more Junior engineers, whilst meeting tight deadlines
- Familiarity with Agile methodologies
- Object Oriented design
- C++
- Peer reviews
- Unit testing
- Windows development
- Writing multithreaded software
- Experience in developing enterprise software
- Experience in developing security software
- Secure coding practices, and knowledge of operating system security architecture
- Knowledge of Win32 APIs / ATL / COM
- Kernel development
Salaire : 35,000 - 45,000
Date annonce : 01/04/2020
Date de debut : 01/04/2020
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
