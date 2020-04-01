C++ Software developer

avril 2020 par Elite Cyber Group

We are currently offering you as an experienced C++ developer the opportunity to work for a dynamic fast-growing Identity and Access Management technology vendor to help them continue to design and...

Play an important part in the design, architecture and development of our product suite

Use agile tools and techniques to play an essential part in all aspects of the software development lifecycle

Manage the pressure of conflicting requirements and be good at context switching

Use advanced debugging techniques to diagnose and fix problems

Must be confident communicating with small groups

Demonstrate the ability to drive change, be innovative, and mentor more Junior engineers, whilst meeting tight deadlines

Familiarity with Agile methodologies

Object Oriented design

C++

Peer reviews

Unit testing

Windows development

Writing multithreaded software

Experience in developing enterprise software

Experience in developing security software

Secure coding practices, and knowledge of operating system security architecture

Knowledge of Win32 APIs / ATL / COM

Kernel development

Salaire : 35,000 - 45,000

Date annonce : 01/04/2020

Date de debut : 01/04/2020

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...