C&ESAR 2023: share your experience and submit your contributions on the topic ‘Cybersecurity of Smart Peripheral Devices (Mobiles / IoT / Edge)’

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Every year since 1997, the French Ministry of Defense organizes a cybersecurity conference, called C&ESAR ( https://www.cesar-conference.org ). This conference is now one of the main events of the European Cyber Week (ECW, https://www.european-cyber-week.eu/?lang=en ) organized every fall in Rennes, Brittany, France.

The goal of C&ESAR is to bring together governmental, industrial, and academic stakeholders interested in cybersecurity. This event, both educational and scientific, gathers experts, researchers, practitioners and decision-makers. This inter-disciplinary approach allows operational practitioners to learn about and anticipate future technological inflection points, and for industry and academia to confront research and product development to operational realities. Every year, C&ESAR explores a different topic within the field of cybersecurity.

This year’s topic is: Cybersecurity of Smart Peripheral Devices (Mobiles / IoT / Edge). This year’s topic is subtitled: Cybersecurity of semi-autonomous connected devices deployed at the periphery of an information system, close to its data sources and sinks. The full call for papers is available on a web page dedicated to the call (https://2023.cesar-conference.org/call-for-paper_full/).

C&ESAR solicits submissions presenting didactic surveys, innovative solutions, or insightful experience reports dealing with the yearly topic. The scope covers technical issues as well as social and legal issues.

Among the main keywords are: Cybersecurity, Mobile, Smartphone, IoT, IIoT, Edge, 5G/6G, Android, iOS, Law and Regulation

The subtopics include (without being limited to them, and in the context of the main topic above):

– Wireless connectivity technologies (5G/6G, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Z-Wave, LoRa, NB-IoT, Cat M1, Starlink, …)

– Peripheral network protocols (ad hoc networks, mesh routing protocols, 5G network protocols, …)

– Cryptography (lightweight cryptography, multi-party key agreement with little infrastructure support, 5G cryptography, …)

– Hardware support (ARM, Trusted Execution Environment, Secure Element, …)

– Lightweight security mechanisms

– Smartphones OS (iOS/Android) and other lightweight OS

– Supply chain, including application stores

– Attack surface of SPDs (Mobiles, IoT, Edge)

– Forensic of SPDs (Mobiles, IoT, Edge)

– Malware and phishing specifics relating to SPDs (Mobiles, IoT, Edge)

– Security policies and their management

– Privacy and data protection

– Laws and regulations

– Domain specific issues (Industrial IoT, UAV, health devices, autonomous vehicules, …)

Keywords (all applied in the context of peripheral devices): Cybersecurity, Mobiles, Smartphone, Internet of Things (IoT), Edge Computing, Internet of Battle Things (IoBT), Internet of Military Things (IoMT), Android, iOS, 5G, 6G, LoRa, StarLink, (Lightweight) Cryptography, Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET), Device to Device (D2D) Connections, Malwares, AppStore, Forensic, Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), Secure Element (SE), Security Policies, Law, Regulation

Submission process

The submission is done in 3 steps: a statement of intent is first submitted; then a proposal (a detailed plan of 3 to 16 pages, or directly the final version of 4 to 16 pages) is submitted; the program committee preselects papers; shortlisted authors submit a final version (which passes a final selection round with a very high selection rate).

Important dates:

– Declaration of intent: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

– Proposal (detailed outline or final version of 3 to 16 pages): Wednesday, May 10, 2023

– Final version (4 to 16 pages): Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Site where to declare your intention and submit: https://easychair.org/conferences/?conf=cesar2023