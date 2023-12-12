Burcak Soydan Appointed Managing Executive to Lead Dimension Data in the Middle East
December 2023 by Marc Jacob
Dimension Data has announced Burcak Soydan as the Managing Executive for the Middle East region. Reporting to Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of Dimension Data, Burcak comes with deep knowledge of the IT sector in the Middle East region that he will leverage to drive rapid growth for the company. Burcak will lead the integration of Dimension Data and NTT data in the ME region.
Burcak brings more than 20 years of experience in the ICT industry in the Middle East region, and joins Dimension Data from Kyndryl, where he served as the Managing Director for the Gulf and Levant region. He is a seasoned executive with vast experience in sales and delivering large complex ICT projects in the Middle East region. Prior to Kyndryl, Burcak was with IBM for over 18 years, holding various senior country and regional director roles.