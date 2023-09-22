Bugcrowd announced the appointment of Rally Ventures Partner and former Bugcrowd interim CEO Michael Jennings as Board Chair and Netskope APAC Chief Information Officer & Chief Security Officer David Fairman

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Bugcrowd announced the appointment of Rally Ventures Partner and former Bugcrowd interim CEO Michael Jennings as Board Chair and Netskope APAC Chief Information Officer & Chief Security Officer David Fairman to its Advisory Board, along with a handful of top technology veterans to its leadership team. The appointments come at a time of significant expansion of the company’s global workforce and market depth of the platform, along with unprecedented revenue growth.

Michael holds over 30 years in IT leadership and business development. Prior to joining Rally Ventures in 2018, he was CEO of Secure-24, a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT services, where he led the company through nearly 200% growth over 6 years and the successful sale to NTT Communications in 2018. He was also the co-founder, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Business Development at Appshop, a leading provider of hosted Oracle application and database technology.

David Fairman has held leadership roles at NAB, Royal Bank of Canada, JP Morgan Chase and Royal Bank of Scotland and Fortune 500 companies across the UK & EU, North America and APAC. David holds a number of positions on boards of directors for various cyber and fraud tech companies and was a founding member of the Security Advisor Alliance, and the Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange. His ability to understand the operational risks arising from digital commerce and translate these into strategic actions has led to the transformation of organizational cyber risk posture around the globe.

These appointments come during a time of fast workforce growth for the company, with new offices opening in San Francisco and New Hampshire, and key hires and promotions among the leadership team. This includes:

● Kent Wilson, Vice President of Global Public Sector Sales, is a seasoned cybersecurity leader with more than two decades of experience supporting the public sector. Kent served in the US Army with the 82nd Airborne as an infantry leader before turning his focus to cybersecurity. Kent excels in guiding early and growth-stage companies to establish high-performing public sector sales teams. He joins Bugcrowd from SimSpace Corporation, where he was VP of Sales Engineering. Prior to that, he held sales leadership roles at Bricata, Rapid7 and Symantec.

● Shyam Ramamurthy, Vice President of Engineering, has over three decades of experience as a technology leader, product builder and entrepreneur. Prior to Bugcrowd, he was a technology executive with Google leading the development of Android OS, Google Play and Google co-branded smartphones for emerging markets. Before his role at Google, he was a product and tech executive with organizations like Amazon and Yahoo where he built massively scalable AI/ML/Tech platforms across advertising, media, search and mobile tech ecosystems. As an entrepreneur, he also bootstrapped and successfully exited startups in the education-tech and financial-tech industries.

● Jennifer Hood, Vice President of People, is a seasoned HR executive with over two decades of experience across multiple industries – technology, healthcare and retail. Most recently, she served as SVP of HR at Red River, a technology transformation company where she oversaw employee engagement along with diversity, equity and inclusion.

● Michael Skelton, newly promoted Vice President of SecOps & Hacker Success, was previously Senior Director of Security Operations at Bugcrowd. Michael has a passion for helping maximize the productivity, engagement and growth of the Bugcrowd hacker community. He is a longtime leading expert in hacking and pentesting, and is also a co-organizer of security conference BSides Gold Coast, and SecTalks Gold Coast. Prior to joining Bugcrowd, Michael was a top hacker on the Bugcrowd platform, and made notable contributions to the bug hunting landscape, including being a co-author of Subfinder, which is widely used and appreciated among the broader cybersecurity community for its functionality.

Bugcrowd is also thrilled to announce the grand opening of their second office in New Hampshire. The company is seizing the opportunity to hire incredible talent and the value of providing flexible options for teams to meet in-person, while also embracing the collaboration and flexibility of remote work, as they continue to commit to the team’s well-being and global productivity. This new physical presence in New Hampshire is indispensable to Bugcrowd, as it brings the company’s innovative, collaborative culture to the surrounding community.

Bugcrowd has experienced significant new business and revenue growth over the past year, ushering into the market new Pentesting-as-a-Service capabilities within the Bugcrowd Security Knowledge Platform and releasing new research on the impact of AI on hacking, pulling from its rich network of hackers paving the way for efficient security defenses.