Blackline Safety Launches EU Service Centre

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

As Blackline has achieved 118% revenue growth over the last two years in Europe, the service centre is designed to meet heightened customer demand across the region. The facility occupies a dedicated area within Blackline’s French site, strategically located in the industrial heart of north-eastern France near Lille, and is staffed by an established in-house team of technical and product specialists. Blackline will provide local customer service and offer rentals for Europe out of the centre.

The launch coincides with successful quality and environmental audits of Blackline Safety Europe’s existing ISO 9001 Quality Management and ISO 14001 Environmental Management standards in both its flagship facility in Colchester, United Kingdom and French office, demonstrating the company’s continued commitment to operating sustainably and delivering top quality products and systems.

The new service centre will also support Blackline Safety’s rental offering in Europe, starting in late spring. Already established in North America, Blackline offers rental options for its complete portfolio of connected personal gas detectors, area monitors, lone worker wearables and accessories – all of which include Blackline Live online reporting and analytics software. Understanding the unpredictability of work and importance of staying on budget, Blackline’s rental programme is designed to offer users full flexibility, taking a consultative approach to ensure a well-planned and customised safety solution that provides maximum protection for every project.