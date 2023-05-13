Blackline Safety Appoints Peter Attalla as Vice President, International Sales

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

Attalla is a seasoned leader, transforming safety culture and operational efficiencies for industrial companies across many sectors, including telecommunications, energy and chemicals, where he had hands-on experience with Blackline Safety products.

Prior to joining Blackline Safety, Attalla spent over 15 years in progressively senior roles at Husky Energy focused on safety, growth and operational management, and as a Safety and Operational Consultant for Dupont Sustainable Solutions.

Attalla will now oversee the continued rapid growth and expansion of Blackline Safety’s presence in its Rest of World geography, which includes regions outside North America and Europe. Fueled by customer demand, in the last year Blackline has grown significantly in these regions, including hiring local sales personnel, establishing distributor partnerships, and opening an office in Dubai, UAE to better serve global customers.

Attalla takes over the position from Neil Campbell, Director, International Sales & Marketing, who is transitioning to the role of Advisor, Global Sales. Neil came to Blackline Safety in 2007 with 20 years of experience in international gas detection. During his tenure as Director, he established a strong presence for Blackline through distribution across the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.