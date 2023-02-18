Black Hat to launch official certification program

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Intended for professional penetration testers; bug-bounty hunters; in-house red and blue team personnel; and SOC analysts, the program will be officially launched at Black Hat USA 2023 in Las Vegas in August.

Black Hat has been an industry leading source for cutting edge security briefings and training for over 20 years, providing attendees with various avenues to learn and progress their knowledge in different sectors of information security. This new certification program, which was created in partnership with Cambridge-based IT security firm The SecOps Group, enables participants to prove their knowledge and ability when it comes to hands-on penetration testing.

The practical, in-person exam covers a wide variety of topics and comprises eight hours of CTF-style hacking on application security and infrastructure hacking topics.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Siddharth, the CEO of The SecOps Group Said, “There are currently huge gaps in the cyber certification industry. With our practical exams, we are aiming to provide an authentic and credible certification that is up-to-date and represents real life business risks. We are thrilled to have this partnership with Black Hat.”

Steven Wylie, General Manager at Black Hat added, “The Certification track is a natural progression for Black Hat events. Attendees will not only learn new skills via our training and briefings program, but now we are enabling our attendees (and their employers) to validate their skills which in turn will enable them to progress their career.”

“As our industry matures, being able to measure the skills you have learned is vital,” added Daniel Cuthbert, a Black Hat review board member and an industry veteran.

For further information on how to apply for the Black Hat Certified Pentester (BCPen) certification, visit https://secops.group/blackhat-certified-pentester-bcpen/