Bitwarden launched the general availability of Secrets Manager

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Bitwarden launched the general availability of Secrets Manager. Bitwarden Secrets Manager allows DevOps and IT teams to securely store, manage, automate and share sensitive authentication credentials at scale throughout the development lifecycle. Bitwarden combines zero knowledge, end-to-end encryption with an easy-to-use interface and predictable pricing for secrets management.

With data breaches and security top of mind for many, managing passwords, keys and other sensitive information is critical but still a challenge for businesses working across environments, platforms and teams. As a result, developers have an increasing role to play in maintaining the security of sensitive company data.

Bitwarden poll uncovers the security challenges developers face

Securing database keys, codebases, and other privileged credentials keeps enterprise development teams safe when working across environments and platforms. A recent Bitwarden poll of over 100 developers found that:

Nearly a quarter of developers have experienced a data breach

While 72 percent of development teams agree that secrets managers help prevent data breaches, more than half (52 percent) still do not have a secure solution

Secrets management occupies a big part of their day-to-day job – nearly one fifth of respondents spend more than 5 hours per week managing developer secrets

OLR Retail and Test Evolve, Ltd. enhances developer security with Bitwarden Secrets Manager

Darren Beck, CTO of both OLR Retail, a leading omnichannel solutions provider for the retail industry, and Test Evolve, Ltd, an automated testing tool, has adopted Bitwarden Secrets Manager for both companies to tackle secrets sprawl and ensure the highest level of developer security. “Before integrating Bitwarden, we [definitely] experienced secret sprawl. But now, Bitwarden is our source of truth,” said Beck.

“End-to-end encryption is critical for our company’s security posture. We ensure that it is integrated in every aspect of the software our developers use. You never know when someone will get access. It’s important that every point in the path is secure. We needed some way of being able to inject secret values from a secure location in a secure manner. I’m extremely happy with Bitwarden, which is why we have moved all of our companies over to it.”

Secrets Manager empowers developers to minimize security risks

Offering end-to-end encryption, reducing secrets proliferation, and closing security gaps, Bitwarden Secrets Manager empowers development teams to easily store, secure, share, and deploy secrets including database passwords, API keys, and authentication certificates at scale.

Key offerings of Bitwarden Secrets Manager include:

Unlimited secret storage across all free and paid plans

Unlimited users and projects for paid plans

Comprehensive developer focused documentation

Growing list of out-of-the-box integrations and SDKs

Easy provisioning of employees with SSO, SCIM, and directory integrations

Predictable pricing