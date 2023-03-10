Rechercher
Baffle Appoints Sushant Rao as Senior Vice President of Marketing

March 2023 by Marc Jacob

Baffle, Inc., a data security platform, announced the appointment of Sushant Rao as senior vice president of marketing. Rao brings extensive experience in executing go-to-market strategies for leading-edge B2B technology companies on a global scale. Working closely with the CEO, he will be instrumental in evangelizing Baffle’s data-centric security solutions to support the company’s product expansion and revenue goals.

Rao joins Baffle at a pivotal time for the company, positioned for continued growth. Encryption is difficult for enterprises to adopt because of its historical complexity and the impact on applications that incorporate it. With its no code implementation and exceptional ease of use, Baffle is driving encryption in the enterprise. Rao will play a significant role in elevating the company brand, crafting customer-driven messaging, and developing programs that reach customers and prospects to help them meet their security, privacy, and compliance needs.

Rao comes to Baffle from Prophecy, where he designed and implemented strategies to boost market-qualified leads. Before his role at Prophecy, Rao led a global team of product marketers responsible for platform and data warehousing at Cloudera. Rao also held senior positions in product marketing at technology companies, from startups to Fortune 500, including DataCore Software and VMware.


