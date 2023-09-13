BackBox Announces Strategic Partnership and Product Integration with Paessler AG

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

BackBox announced a strategic partnership with Paessler AG, the monitoring experts for IT infrastructures and networks. In addition, BackBox and Paessler PRTG now work together seamlessly to support enterprise and MSP network operations teams. This integration will reduce the overall mean time to resolution when network issues are discovered.

According to Gartner, 25% of enterprises will automate more than half of their network activities by 2025, an increase from less than 8% in early 2022. This is driving the need for NetOps teams to adopt automation as part of the Network Operations Center (NOC) stack. With this integration, NOCs and Network Operations teams can now access device configuration data from within the PRTG monitoring dashboard and quickly automate the resolution of identified issues, reducing MTTR and improving network availability and performance.

BackBox replaces vendor-specific device managers with one multivendor network automation platform, providing network operations teams with an aggregated view of their network. It also empowers NetOps teams to diagnose and remediate network issues that span multiple device types, which are common in today’s modern, multi-cloud networks.

The combination of PRTG and BackBox provides channel partners the opportunity to offer a best-in-breed solution to network operations teams that combines world-class network monitoring capabilities with the most reliable and secure network automation platform. The companies already have joint customers using both products, strong overlap in device support and coverage, and are also highly scalable.