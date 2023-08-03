August 20 - 24, 2023: SANS Institute to Empower Saudi Enterprises with SANS Riyadh Cyber Leaders Training Course

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

The Saudi Arabian government, along with private organizations, has been investing in cybersecurity infrastructure, raising awareness about cyber threats, and implementing policies and regulations to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities in the country. Last month, Saudi Arabia secured second place in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), a testament to the Kingdom’s efforts in building an efficient and sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem. However, cyber threats have become more sophisticated and prevalent than ever before, making it imperative for governments, organizations and individuals to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at SANS Institute said, "With the rising frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, creating a culture of cybersecurity awareness within an organization is crucial. In the event of a cybersecurity breach, leaders must be able to respond quickly and effectively to minimize damage and ensure business continuity.

“Training is essential for developing competent leaders who can protect organizations from cyber threats, manage risks, and align security efforts with business objectives. Understanding risk is vital for making informed decisions on resource allocation and prioritizing security initiatives. Moreover, cybersecurity leaders must align security initiatives with broader business objectives and learn how to make decisions that contribute to the overall success of the organization,” continued Baltagi.

SANS Riyadh Cyber Leaders 2023 will feature two modules led by certified industry experts and practitioners. MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers, led by Brian Ventura, will teach participants how to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders alike, collaborate with various departments, and appropriately plan and manage security projects and initiatives. Mark Williams will lead MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership, where leaders will understand the tools and skills to bridge the gap between security staff and senior leadership by strategically planning how to build and run effective security programs.

“There is a significant shortage of cybersecurity professionals with leadership capabilities, and SANS Riyadh Cyber Leaders can help bridge the skills gap by nurturing individuals who can lead teams, make informed decisions, and devise strategic plans to protect their organization’s data,” Baltagi concluded.

The program will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM AST (except for August 20 – 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM AST), including breaks. SANS Institute offers both in-person and virtual Live Online training formats, allowing participants to choose the option that best suits their preferences and schedules.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/riyadh-cyber-leaders-2023/