Atos named AWS GSI Partner of the Year - EMEA

November 2022 by Marc Jacob

Atos announces that it has been selected as the winner for GSI Partner of the Year - EMEA by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This award recognizes Atos’ key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at re:Invent, AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. In 2022, Atos supported its EMEA customers, leaders in their respective markets across the public and private sector, to run on AWS, in order to modernize critical workloads, secure everything at scale, modernize their business, implement new ways of working and unlock their potential for action to drive progress towards their net zero targets.

For the first time, AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on the below criteria: the GSI Partner of the Year EMEA Award recognizes Atos as an AWS top GSI partners that has provided significant contributions related to revenue, launched opportunities, net new certified individuals, and AWS designations earned.