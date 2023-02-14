Atlas VPN upgrades its speeds with 10Gbps servers

February 2023 by Atlas VPN

One of the leading virtual private network service providers, Atlas VPN, has upgraded its service with 10Gbps servers. The newly introduced servers come with custom kernel optimization to deliver even greater speed and stability while browsing, streaming, downloading, or gaming.

Servers are at the core of any VPN service. When a user connects to a VPN, all of their data travels via its selected server, which encrypts and decrypts it before the data reaches the internet. However, if servers get congested with traffic, browsing speed can suffer as a result.

"The newly introduced 10Gbps servers have more bandwidth, meaning they can transmit more data faster with less congestion. The less congested the servers are, the more stable and overall better speeds our users can enjoy.", says Ruta Cizinauskaite, the PR Manager for Atlas VPN.

While the company has been using reliable 1Gbps servers since its start, with the onset of high-speed 5G technology and a rapidly growing user base, it has started the shift toward new, more powerful servers.

Currently, the 10Gbps servers are available for the Amsterdam, Netherlands, location. However, the company plans to expand the 10Gbps network to cover more locations in the near future.

The newly introduced 10Gbps servers are the latest addition to Atlas VPN’s Premium offering. The Premium bundle also includes privacy-optimized servers Privacy Pro, as well as advanced security tools, such as data breach tracker Data Breach Monitor, and malware and third-party tracker blocker SafeBrowse, among other benefits.