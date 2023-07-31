Assac Networks Unveils the Next Generation of ShieldiT: The Ultimate Mobile Security Solution

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

Assac Networks - a company specializing in cyber solutions for the complete protection of mobile devices and secured communications for government agencies, defense and commercial organizations - is announce the release of the new version of ShieldiT.

With the upgraded ShieldiT app, users can now experience enhanced patented cyber protection, secure video communication, an upgraded secure chat with photo and video sharing, voice messaging, emojis, polls, location sharing, file and picture attachments, and comprehensive chat settings management. The new version also introduces secure group chat functionality, conferencing on Video and Voice, cross-signing on multiple devices with a single license, seamless connection to the ShieldiT Web on PCs, enhanced mobile threat defense with anti-phishing measures and a motion detection sensor, and an upgraded management dashboard for corporate, defense, and institutional users.

These advancements set ShieldiT as the forefront of mobile security, providing organizations and governmental authorities with unparalleled protection and confidence in their data privacy and integrity.