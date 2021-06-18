Rechercher
Arrow Electronics becomes Unisys Stealth Value-Added Distributor

juillet 2021 par Marc Jacob

Arrow ECS is to become a Unisys Stealth value-added distributor in EMEA, initially focussing on the UK, Germany and France markets.

The agreement covers the sale of licensing and services for the Unisys Stealth suite of security solutions.

Under the agreement, Arrow will be responsible for channel recruitment, channel enablement, sales support and financial options, supporting Unisys’ channel partners in the region.

Unisys Stealth provides “always-on” security by establishing a software-defined perimeter that enables a zero trust environment.

The technology reduces attack surfaces by discovering and understanding network assets and their communication flows. It then creates dynamic, identity-driven micro-segments that separate trusted systems, users and data from the untrusted.

Earlier this month, Arrow launched fully managed services to help customers meet the challenges presented by the delivery of and backup of online applications.




