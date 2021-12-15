Architecte IAM - Client final (Freelance - full remote)

décembre 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

Design the architecture of my client's next generation IAM backbone

Deploy, configure and contribute to the development of IAM backends

Specify, review and challenge custom developments

Assess the security of the whole solution

3-5 years' in a similar role and ideally some experience in an organization operating a SaaS or multi-tenant solution and/or in a financial institution/FinTech

Strong expertise of OAuth2, OpenID Connect, SAML, and optionally GNAP

Master IAM concepts and flows in both B2B and B2C contexts:

Experience with IAM tools such as: Keycloak, Auth0, OneLogin and Active Directory, Okta, GSuite

Should master a development or scripting language

Good understanding of cyber security basics is appreciated (encryption, signature, public-key cryptography)

Company description:My client is a FinTech end-user and one of the success stories among the French Tech companies. With 3 offices in France, 600 employees and a constant growth, my client is currently looking for his future IAM Architect to complete his cybersecurity needs.As an IAM Architect, you will be part of the Identity Team, and you will bring your expertise and experience of identity, authentication, and authorization topics to build and operate the most secure, scalable, and evolutive solutions. This team is part of the Innovation Department including more than 80 people.The position is open to remote work.Your role:Attached to the DevXperience Scope, you will join the Identity Team. Your team is engaged to design, build and operate the end-users IAM backbone of my client products. This team owns the whole IAM product including both user-facing (frontend) and backend parts.Here are your main missions, as an IAM Architect:Your profile:—>User management, user federation, social integrations, Identity provider (IdP)—>Authentication: login security, captcha / scoring—>Authorization & permissions management—>User, Group, Role, Domain - Based Access Controls (xBAC)—>Single Sign-On in a multi-tenant, multi-organization context—>Multi-factors Authentication (OTP, devices enrollment flows, hardware token)—>OAuth2 galaxy of standards: Json Web Token (JWT), refresh token and autorization flows, including PKCE—>Machine-to-machine APIs calls—>User registration and password recovery—>Breached credentials detections

Salaire : 800/900 TJM

Date annonce : 15/12/2021

Date de debut : 15/12/2021

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...