Architecte Avant Vente Pre Sales Cybersecurite

janvier 2021 par Elite Cyber Group

This role sits in the CYbersecurity Solutions Team (CYST) within Cloud Infrastructure Services (CIS). The CYST is part of the Global Cybersecurity Practice with responsibility to advise, support and develop cybersecurity solutions across the regional business units and service lines. We need experts who can build credibility and trust with our clients and provide knowledge that addresses their individual and unique business needs.



The Cybersecurity Solutions Architect is key in helping enable our customers on their journey to leverage Cybersecurity. In this role, the Cybersecurity Solution Architect engages closely with clients, partners and other business units to develop and execute innovative and competitive solutions for new and existing clients, leveraging a wealth of previous experience in deploying Cyber solutions, moving those clients through a Cyber transformation and onto a “Cyber run” managed service.



You have recent experience working for a technology service provider or cybersecurity provider in a pre-sales solutioning role designing Cyber Transformation study/projects, managed security services, SOC services or protection services. You are used to work as part of a team on the end to end sales cycle, from the early stages of the engagement where you're helping to answer Requests for Information (RFI) and Requests for Proposal (RFP) through customer presentations and workshops and then producing the required client artefacts, such as high-level design documents



You must have:

• 5+ years' experience creating managed service Cyber solutions in a pre-sale's role.

• At least 2 years' experience working with Cybersecurity projects (IAM, Cloud security, data security, endpoint security) or Managed Services (MDR, SOC, threat intel, Incident Response), ideally in a pre-sale's solution architect role.

• Expertise on security solutions (Managed Security Services)

Or

Expertise on IAM solution that included Identity Management, Access Management and Access Governance,

Salaire : 120000

Date annonce : 20/01/2021

Date de debut : 20/01/2021

