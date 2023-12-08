Appointments at Inetum – Albin Jacquemont and Nathalie Pousin appointed as CFO and General Manager of Inetum Technologies respectively

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Inetum announced the appointment of two Executive Vice-Presidents in its top management team: Albin Jacquemont as CFO, and Nathalie Pousin as General Manager of Inetum Technologies. These two appointments demonstrate the Group’s desire to put its transformation on the fast track and reach its strategic ambition to become the European leader in its sector.

Accelerating value creation in a dynamic, multicultural organization

Albin is a qualified chartered accountant who graduated from Science Po and holds an MBA from INSEAD Business School. In 2018, he received the award for ‘Best CFO in the IT and Software Industry’ from Décideurs Magazine. He started his career at Arthur Andersen. After filling various positions at Suez and Carrefour, he became CFO at Darty, then at Altran Technologies, and finally in 2020, at Saur. Albin is actively committed to future generations and teaches at Science Po. His expertise in value creation, restructuring and transformation, as well as his experience in dynamic, multicultural organizations, makes him a major asset for the growth of the Inetum Group.

Committed to operational excellence to support strong organic growth

Nathalie Pousin’s task will be to accelerate the organic growth of the Group and to operate its transformation in all business activities to offer an optimal response to clients’ needs while aiming for operational excellence, efficiency, flexibility, and the adoption of emerging technologies. Nathalie Pousin graduated from ICN Business School and Berkeley. She started her career at Cooper & Lybrand, then joined Lafarge and Atos where she filled various management positions in the course of 17 years. In 2018, she joined Bureau Veritas as CFO for France, Africa, and GSIT, and became head of the Commodities global service line in 2021.