Application Security Engineer

janvier 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Anticipate threats and gather intelligence

Automate security controls and monitor systems

Offensively test the systems (pentest, social engineering, red/blue team)

Manage security incident response and forensic

Animate security communities and participate to security awareness

Taking part or/and leading one of our “guild” (community of developers around specific stack).

Fluent both in French and English

+5 years on security engineering, AppSec

a first experience in software engineering, IT management, security auditing, or DevOps / SRE is interesting

master a scripting or a development language

one or more superpowers in AppSec (Ruby, nodejs), ITSec (Google, Mac, Windows, AD) or SecOps (AWS, kubernetes) are appreciated

a practice in ethical hacking (offensive testing, OSCP like certification, bug bounty, CTF, …)

a love for security challenges, problem-solving and a strong attention to detail with an analytical mind

an obsession with automation

Phone screen with EliteCyber

Video screen: 20-30 minutes (Tech Recruiter x candidate) with the Client

Hiring manager interview: 1 hour (evaluation of soft/hard skills, teamfit, background, team/job information) with Senior Tech Recruiter

Tech case: 1h30 case study and tech, tools, method & organization questions

Employees'Interview: 45 minutes / During this stage all our emloyees can be called upon and contribute to the assessment of the skills of our candidates (focus on culture and values). The interviewers will be able to meet the candidates without cognitive bias and have constructive feedback on their interpersonal skills and know-how. Involving all of our employees in the success of our recruitments is an integral part of our culture and our values

Final Round: 45 minutes / CTO or BL Director Interview

EliteCyber represents its client, a rising star of the French tech created in 2017They offer digital solutions for employee rewards and benefits through a card and an appAs of today, they have raised €11 million (Series A) in 2018, €30 million (Series B) in 2019 and more recently, they completed a third round of fundraising (series C) of €70 million, spearheaded by Index Ventures.Your Department: Innovation department (80 tech)Your team : Core - cross-functional teams; security, finance, payment, engineering efficiency, platform, etc.)Attached to the CORE Team, you will join the Platform & SecOps Team (5 tech: 3 Devops/SRE, 1 Engineering Manager and 1 Security trainee).Your team is engaged to design, build and operate our cybersecurity immune system in a context where we must combine the security level of a bank with the agility of a scale-up.Your role: Build and operate the offensive and defensive cyber security strategy.As they scale the company quickly, they need to adapt their security architecture to emerging threats, technologies and regulations.You will be responsible for implementing security roadmap and monitoring every action in the field.As a leader and educator of best practices, you are able to give advice to teams but also to contribute to the whole security lifecycle: collecting threat intelligence, defining and implementing security policies, offensive testing, monitoring and incident response.Your mission �� :Preferred experienceRecruitment process

Salaire : 55k€-75k€ (selon expériences)

Date annonce : 03/01/2022

Date de debut : 03/01/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...