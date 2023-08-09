Appdome launched its new Mobile App Defense Project

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Appdome announced the launch of its new Mobile App Defense Project, a community program aimed at improving mobile DevSecOps through collaboration with more than 50 renowned mobile app penetration testers around the world. This initiative aims to foster a more secure mobile app economy, raise the bar on mobile app defense and provide rapid, validated, continuous cyber and anti-fraud solutions for all mobile applications globally.

As mobile application use and revenues continue to rise dramatically, mobile application security testing has become a hot topic and fast emerging discipline in the economic landscape. Cyber threats, attacks, tools, methods, and techniques targeting Android & iOS apps, infrastructures and users continue to evolve and proliferate. The Mobile App Defense Project is designed to harness the collective strength of the global pen testing community to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity, anti-fraud, anti-malware and other solutions in mobile applications worldwide.

Through this program, Appdome will collaborate and share research with leading mobile app penetration testing companies, renowned for their expertise in identifying exploits, vulnerabilities and conducting rigorous security assessments of Android & iOS applications. Appdome will also integrate the recommendations provided by these partners into Appdome’s cyber defense automation platform to deepen and accelerate mobile app defenses for all mobile brands.

As a community project, Appdome will also contribute cyber and threat research to the community as well as fund education, awareness, and other programs to benefit mutual customers and the broad cyber community defending mobile brands, businesses, and users.

Some of the founding members of the Mobile App Defense Project include: 7ASecurity, Bishop Fox, Bugcrowd, Chaleit, Claranet Cyber Security, Cloudvolution, Cyber Legion, Cytix, eShard, Firmus, Hacken, Informer, Innovery, Key-Wisdom, Kualitatem, Mondas, NetSPI, Nettitude, NST Cyber, Open-Sec, PacificSec, Pentest Limited, Pragma, Secarma, SecureLayer7, Technopath, Tekium Mexico, The SecOps Group and WebSec.