Appdome and Bugcrowd Collaborate to Strengthen Cyber Security Defense for Mobile Application Adoption and Delivery

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Appdome announced that Bugcrowd, the only multi-solution crowdsourced cybersecurity platform, joined its new Mobile App Defense Project, a community program aimed at improving mobile DevSecOps for everyone. This collaboration aims to create a more secure mobile app economy, raise the bar on mobile app defense, and provide rapid, validated, continuous cyber and anti-fraud solutions for all mobile applications globally.

As mobile application use and revenues continue to rise dramatically, mobile application security testing is a hot topic and fast emerging discipline in the economic landscape. Cyber threats, attacks, tools, methods, and techniques targeting Android and iOS apps, infrastructures, and users continue to evolve and proliferate. The Mobile App Defense Project is designed to harness the collective strength of the global pen testing community to provide state of the art cybersecurity, anti-fraud, anti-malware, and other solutions in mobile applications worldwide.

Through this program, Appdome will collaborate with Bugcrowd, renowned for its expertise in identifying exploits and vulnerabilities, and conducting rigorous security assessments of mobile applications. By integrating the services and recommendations provided by Bugcrowd, Appdome aims to streamline cybersecurity delivery for all mobile apps.

As a community project, Appdome will also contribute its cyber and threat research to the community, as well as fund education, awareness, and other programs to benefit mutual customers and the broad cyber community defending mobile brands, businesses, and users.