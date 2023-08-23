Anura Solutions, LLC announces its successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 1 audit for 2023

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Anura Solutions, LLC announces its successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 1 audit for 2023. This achievement demonstrates Anura’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security, operational excellence, and customer trust.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.