AdaCore Joins Rust Foundation as Silver Member

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

For over 25 years, AdaCore has been committed to supporting the needs of safety- and mission-critical industries with high integrity software development tools and services. AdaCore initially focused on Ada, a state-of-the-art programming language designed specifically for developing long-lived, safety-critical, certified software. Over the years, this focus has extended beyond the Ada language to its formally verifiable SPARK subset, C and C++, and Simulink® and Stateflow® models. Now, AdaCore is partnering with Ferrous Systems, a technology company specializing in the Rust programming language, to share its expertise in safety-certified toolchains with the Rust safety community. The partnership is currently on track to bring Rust into ASIL-D-level environments. One of the first outcomes of this work is the publication of a Language Specification document available here.