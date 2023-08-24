8base ransomware group significantly boosts activity level

August 2023 by Logpoint

“In general, small and medium-sized organizations are more likely to struggle with small security budgets and cybersecurity shortages, which is a dangerous cocktail when a ransomware group like 8base is coming for them,” says Anish Bogati, Logpoint Security Research Engineer. “Small and medium-sized organizations, in particular, should familiarize themselves with 8base, and more importantly, ramp up on security measures to safeguard against it. Understanding the adversary is the key to devising better defensive strategies.”

Logpoint’s research has uncovered the 8base infection chain through malware analysis. 8base use multiple malware families to achieve their goals, including SmokeLoader and SystemBC, in addition to the Phobos ransomware payload. The ransomware group primarily gains initial access through phishing emails and utilizes Windows Command Shell and Power Shell to execute the payload. The adversaries use multiple techniques to ensure persistence within the system, evade defenses, and reach their goals.

Logpoint’s analysis reveals what security teams should look for to detect 8base activity in the system, including suspicious child processes spawned by Microsoft Office products, file executing using WScript or CScript, or scheduled task creation. Knowing the indicators of compromise and TTPs helps organizations proactively identify and mitigate suspicious activities associated with 8base.

“Small and medium-sized organizations must ensure capabilities that enable them to detect and respond to 8base activity at any stage of the infection,” says Anish Bogati. “Proper logging, visibility of assets, and monitoring are essential to a robust cybersecurity strategy because they provide an overview of the network and help to detect anomalies like file dropped in publicly writable folders, modification of registry values and suspicious scheduled task that may indicate a security threat like 8base is at large.”