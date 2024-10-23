7 ways security installers can upsell

October 2024 by Hanwha Vision

Long gone are the days of choosing a security installer for a single installation and then moving on. Today’s security leaders are choosing installers based on the long-term value and strategic partnership they can offer. The best installers remain on top of new trends and developments — and advise their customers accordingly. In doing so, they create many opportunities to upsell new solutions to improve their customer’s operations.

Upselling describes an approach in which a supplier makes their customer aware of a superior version of a product, while cross-selling is when a complementary product to those a customer has purchased is proposed.

Upselling and cross-selling can significantly increase a customer’s lifetime value - how much revenue they generate over their time with a supplier - by 20-40%, according to research. It helps customers find more value from your firm and, in turn, boosts your bottom line.

Here are seven easy ways to upsell and cross-sell to your customers.

1. Easy AI upgrades

AI is becoming a “must have” and customers are seeking easy ways to leverage the benefits of AI into their existing infrastructure and new installations — without the disruption and cost of a re-fit. Hanwha Vision offers an AI Box, the AIB-800, that makes it easier to implement powerful AI analytics such as object detection (people, vehicles, and vehicle type), and virtual-line and area crossing detection, to reduce false alarms and improve operator efficiency.

2. Increase coverage

As sites expand and needs evolve, your customers may need additional surveillance coverage. Likewise, for temporary increases in footfall, for example during events or high season for a retail, multi-use or tourism space, a PoE Extender camera can be a valuable addition to a customer’s security stack. It is designed as a cost-effective and quick solution for integrators and end users when there is a need to add a camera or another PoE-enabled device to an existing system.

3. Multi-directional AI solutions

Alternatively, end users may discover that they require coverage for large and complex areas and that it is more cost-effective to purchase a multi-directional AI camera. Hanwha Vision’s PNM-C34404RQPZ, for example, features a PTZ camera and four 4K sensors, with each sensor able to individually pan, tilt, zoom and focus. Meanwhile, accurate AI video analytics reduce false alarms and enable efficient forensic search.

With just a single network cable, licence and IP address, multi-directional cameras enable a single device to take the place of several conventional cameras, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership.

4. Add an IP audio system

You can suggest migrating a customer’s site from an analogue to an IP audio system. An IP audio system, such as the range by Hanwha Vision, delivers superior audio quality and greater scalability, with a reduced need for cabling and an option for centralised management with a video management system. If an existing audio system is not in place, adding one can provide useful benefits such as broadcasting informational announcements, playing background music, and deterring unwanted behaviour.

5. Rapid identification with bi-spectrum cameras

Adding perimeter detection functionality can prove a significant enhancement for installations in low light or where intrusion is a concern. Thermal cameras are a value-add in such environments, giving additional coverage in challenging weather conditions, complete darkness or when foliage is blocking a scene.

Hanwha Vision’s bi-spectrum AI range provides dual (thermal and visible) channels in one device making it simple for operators to use the thermal lens for perimeter detection and the visual lens to identify and determine if an event requires their action. This enables detection and rapid identification without having to install two separate devices – saving time, equipment and ongoing maintenance costs.

6. Unified entry systems: access, intercom and camera solutions

Investing in an intercom that integrates with a video management system and includes a camera, such as the TID-600R, means operators can benefit from an additional camera channel plus an access control and help point solution. The compact size of a combined intercom and camera system also suits a multitude of installations.

7. Improve system architecture

Sites often start with a simple security system that consists of a handful of cameras and a network video recorder. Over time they will invariably grow; at this point, there is an opportunity to upsell a video management system (VMS) such as Wisenet Wave, that consolidates data streams and system management in a single place. An open VMS also offers futureproofing and flexibility to add more devices as needs evolve.

Likewise, if a customer’s annual software licence costs are up for renewal, it is worth considering the benefits of using Wave as there are no yearly or intermittent upgrade costs.

Long-term loyalty

The moment you complete an installation is just the start of a customer journey with your organisation. Thanks to advances in video surveillance and connected devices, there are many opportunities to continue building a relationship with your customers and to uncover new installations and features that can help your customers reach their goals. From implementing AI for higher efficiency and reduced false alarms, to unifying surveillance systems and bolstering architecture, your customers will need your guidance to decide on the best security solution for them.