6 tips to help you protect yourself from risks stemming from deepfakes

July 2024 by Bogdan Botezatu, Director of Threat Research and Reporting at Bitdefender

With the Euros now entering its later stages with the quarter-finals beginning this weekend, the sentiment towards Gareth Southgate and his team is dividing fans.

Gareth Southgate is now one of the latest victims of a deepfake attack on his image.

Fabricated video and audio of Southgate has been circulating online with deepfakes showing him saying crude remakes with the FA calling them ’offensive’.

These deepfake clips have been shared around on TikTok and Instagram which show Gareth talking about players such as Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, and Marcus Rashford. Some viewers believe these are real clips taken from official press conferences. Deepfakes can be incredibly damning to someone’s image and reputation.

The comment from Bogdan Botezatu, Director of Threat Research and Reporting at Bitdefender, who are cybersecurity experts.