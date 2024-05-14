44% struggle to comply with cybersecurity legislation due to complexity and time consumption, Infosecurity Europe 4-6 June 2024 finds

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Infosecurity Europe, Europe’s premier information security event running at ExCeL London from 4-6 June 2024, brings together leading experts to delve into the multifaceted realm of cybersecurity. This year’s event will shine a spotlight on the critical challenges of compliance and regulation, featuring Rohan Massey, Partner at Ropes & Gray LLP, renowned for his expertise in cybersecurity legislation, who will deliver a keynote session on Wednesday 5th June at 11:50 – 12:15.

Massey’s keynote, titled “A cybersecurity legislation update - what is coming down the tracks next and how will it affect you?”, promises to offer crucial insights into the evolving landscape of cybersecurity legislation. With a focus on anticipating future regulatory changes and their impact on businesses, Massey’s session will also examine the key differences between industry sectors and how businesses can manage the different levels of complexity.

According to recent research conducted by Infosecurity Europe, 44% of respondents highlighted the struggle organisations face in complying with legislation due to its complexity and time consumption. The survey revealed that regulations such as SOX are believed to be ‘very complex’ by 41% of respondents, and DPA, NIS/NIS2, and the EU Cybersecurity Act were perceived as ‘somewhat complex’ by over 75% of respondents.

Respondents were asked about twelve regulations, from NIS2 to the EU AI Act, and only 0.50% said that none applied to their organisation. Yet, despite the significance of compliance, the survey found that most organisations are still grappling with the requirements, with only SOX and the EU Cybersecurity Act standing at over 50% compliance currently.

Rohan Massey, Partner, Ropes & Gray LLP, comments, "Navigating the ever-shifting landscape of digital and cybersecurity legislation is paramount for businesses striving to maintain compliance and resilience. As we look ahead to Infosecurity Europe 2024, I’m eager to discuss the imminent changes on the horizon, including the impactful NIS2 regulations, and delve into their implications for operational strategies. From examining global legislative trends to deciphering the intricacies of compliance across industry sectors, my aim is to equip organisations with the knowledge and insights needed to stay ahead of the curve.

“During my keynote I’ll look forward and explore what’s likely to become law, touching on how other countries are looking to regulate cybersecurity and the digital environment. I’ll also navigate the nuances of UK vs EU compliance. Together, we can chart a course toward enhanced cybersecurity resilience in an era of unprecedented change. I look forward to seeing you there!”

Nicole Mills, Event Director of Infosecurity Europe, emphasises the pivotal role of regulation in cybersecurity, stating, “Regulation continues to play a crucial role in cybersecurity – driving improvements, protecting sensitive data, fostering accountability, promoting resilience, driving innovation, addressing global challenges, and building trust in the digital economy.

“Yet, our research found that regulatory compliance is a hurdle that most organisations are yet to overcome. We eagerly await Rohan Massey’s keynote at Infosecurity Europe 2024. His insights will undoubtedly provide invaluable guidance for businesses striving to enhance their compliance efforts and bolster their cybersecurity resilience.”

Rohan is a trusted advisor to many of the world’s largest corporations and private equity funds, focusing on complex data protection and cybersecurity issues. Rohan’s expertise centres on the intersection of the extra-territorial scope of national data protection laws and data transfer issues for multinational organisations. Rohan has advised on a number of leading breach data management cases and has assisted clients in successfully obtaining BCR approval from EU regulators.

Infosecurity Europe 2024 promises to be an invaluable platform for cybersecurity professionals to provide insights, strategies, and solutions to help navigate the complexities of compliance and regulations in today’s digital landscape.