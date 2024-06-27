3xLOGIC ecosystem expands with the launch of four new cameras

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

3xLOGIC has launched four new camera and imager solutions providing exceptional high-definition quality and intelligent software to improve business insights. Each camera offers unique features tailored to business needs. Some include fixed lens capabilities, AI analytics, enhanced visual performance for poor lighting conditions, and more.

VISIX™ Dual Thermal/Visible Light Imager combines visible light and thermal imaging with edge-based deep learning analytics for enhanced security and real-time monitoring, revolutionizing surveillance for improved efficiency and effectiveness. This Dual Imager integrates a 5MP, 4mm visible light sensor with a 56-degree field of view, and a 320x240 resolution thermal imager in a single housing. Perfect solution for day or night surveillance and threat detection in retail, education, commercial, and warehousing. It can also support temperature detection for applications such as food manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and chemical manufacturing where tight temperature control is required. Alerts will be generated when a temperature goes higher or lower than the set threshold, or when a temperature is raised or lowered at a defined ratio and interval. This helps operators reduce the risk of fire, explosion, and food spoiling.

VISIX™ 5MP Ball Turret Camera Series features highly adjustable, easy-to-install, high-definition cameras in housing preferred for use cases where optimal infrared coverage and clarity are required in challenging lighting conditions. This camera is well suited for perimeter surveillance of storefronts, parking lots, and inventory areas ensuring precise threat detection day and night. This cost-effective solution is flexible and versatile for indoor or outdoor use, providing clarity in otherwise poor visibility areas. The cameras are easy to install, with optimal 70’ IR and perimeter coverage, True Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), and Fixed or Varifocal Lenses.

VISIX™ 10MP Fixed Dual Imager offers high-definition coverage with the ability to manually adjust two 5MP lenses in one housing unit. This allows for dual use of the imagers, including using one for edge-based AI video analytics to accurately detect and track people, objects, and vehicles — making it well suited for installations in small spaces where the imager can offer full coverage, for instance: dual entrances, turnstiles, and hallways. The camera comes with vandal-proof housing, WDR to provide clear images in challenging lighting, and IR of 60’ each lens (120’ total).

VISIX™ 20MP Varifocal Surround Camera has four independent imagers capable of manual adjustment that can be positioned to cover virtually any security footprint. End-users gain the benefit of four separate imagers in a single housing with the ability to pan, tilt, and zoom each sensor individually. It comes with Audio and Alarm capabilities, remote zoom, WDR, and IR up to 100’. The camera is designed for large areas where full video coverage is needed such as large commercial spaces, warehouses, data centers, and car parks.

The Dual Thermal/Visible Light Imager, Fixed Dual Imager, and Surround models come with edge-based analytics that carry out object detection and tracking within the devices themselves with insights and metadata transmitted back to operators. This reduces the need for costly server rooms, making deep learning analytics more accessible for a range of applications. Based on deep learning, false alarms from wildlife, moving trees and wind, are reduced.