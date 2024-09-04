275 Million Netflix Users Targeted Amidst Rising UK Cyber-Attacks: Tips to protect yourself

September 2024 by Broadband

© Lukiyanova Natalia frenta

Similarly, streaming platforms like Netflix, with over 275 million subscribers, have become prime targets. Recent attacks saw hackers leaking episodes from shows like "Arcane" and "Heartstopper," raising serious concerns about the security of users’ data.

With these rising threats in mind and to help you enjoy your favourite shows and movies safely, the experts at Independent Advisor Broadband Deals have shared their tips to help you protect your favourite streaming platforms from hackers.

1. Use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication

Creating a strong, unique password for each of your streaming accounts is the first line of defence against hackers. Avoid using common phrases or easily guessable information like birthdays or names.

Instead, use a password manager to generate and keep track of complex passwords, which can also alert you if any of your passwords have been compromised in a data breach.

In addition, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for an extra layer of security, this requires a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your phone or generated by an authenticator app, making it significantly harder for hackers to access your account even if they know your password.

2. Stay vigilant against scams and keep your devices updated

Phishing scams often involve emails or messages that appear to be from legitimate streaming services, asking you to update your account information or reset your password. These messages can be highly convincing, using official logos and branding.

Never click on links in these messages; instead, go directly to the streaming service’s official website to verify any requests. Always verify the sender’s email address and look for misspellings or unusual addresses as signs of phishing attempts.

Simultaneously, ensure your devices and apps are always up to date. Software updates often include security patches that fix vulnerabilities hackers exploit to gain access to your devices and accounts. Most devices and apps allow you to enable automatic updates, a good practice to follow for protecting against known security threats.

3. Use secure networks and monitor account activity

When it comes to securing your data, the network you use plays a significant role. Public Wi-Fi networks are less secure and can be easily exploited by hackers. If you need to stream while on the go, use a virtual private network (VPN) to encrypt your connection and protect your data. A VPN creates a secure tunnel between your device and the internet, making it much harder for hackers to intercept your data.

Make sure to regularly monitor your account activity to detect any unauthorised access early. Many streaming services offer activity logs where you can see the devices that have recently accessed your account. Regularly reviewing this information can help you spot any unauthorised access early and take action to secure your account. If you notice any unfamiliar devices or locations, change your password immediately and contact the streaming service’s customer support.

4. Manage account access and understand privacy settings

Managing your account access is crucial for maintaining security - if you’ve logged into your streaming account on a device you no longer use, be sure to log out. This prevents others from accessing your account if they gain access to that device. Many streaming platforms allow you to remotely sign out of all devices from your account settings, which is useful if you forget to log out manually.

You can adjust your privacy settings to control who can see your viewing history and other account information. Many streaming services offer privacy settings that you can customise to enhance your security: set your profile to private or limit data sharing with third-party apps. Regularly review these settings, especially after updates or changes to the service.

5. Educate yourself on cybersecurity

Staying informed about cybersecurity trends and threats can help you stay ahead of potential risks. Follow reputable sources for the latest news and advice on protecting your online presence as cybersecurity is an ever-evolving field, and staying informed will help you adapt to new challenges. By continuously educating yourself, you can implement best practices and make informed decisions to safeguard your streaming accounts.

Gemma Ryles, Tech Expert at Independent Advisor Broadband Deals shared their thoughts:

"Staying safe from hackers involves a multi-layered approach to security, as they use various tactics, from exploiting weak passwords to sophisticated phishing schemes aimed at stealing your login credentials. They often target streaming accounts to access personal information, sell account details on the dark web, or disrupt services for financial gain.

Regularly updating your devices and apps is also crucial. Software updates frequently include security patches that address vulnerabilities hackers can exploit so keeping your devices and apps up to date helps minimise these risks.

Adjust your privacy settings to control who can see your viewing history and account details, as this step can prevent hackers from gathering additional information about you. By implementing these measures and staying informed about the latest cybersecurity threats, users can significantly reduce the risk of their accounts being compromised and enjoy their favourite streaming platforms securely.”