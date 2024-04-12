25th&26th April India Cyber Revolution Summit2024–Cybersecurity Innovations: Leading the Future of Protection

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

We TraiCon Events will be hosting India’s premier cybersecurity event titled as “Cyber Revolution Summit” scheduled on 25th&26th April 2024 in Newdelhi, India. This summit will feature keynote presentations and panel discussions with top security experts from various industries covering a range of topics, including cybersecurity innovations, data privacy & security, risk management, network security, threat detection & intelligence, and vulnerability management.

This summit is an indisputable platform for public & private alliances, where this summit aims to bring 500+ pre-qualified CISOs, CIOs, heads of cyber security, digital transformation, IT infrastructure, information and communication technologies and other experts in this domain to discuss the potential and recent trends of cybersecurity.

Many system integrators, IT security solution providers, cybersecurity companies, cloud&datasecurity, threat management, cyber software and cybercrime companies would be participating in the Cyber Revolution Summit as Sponsors or Exhibitors who will be showcasing their host of solutions towards the future of cyber space.

CloudSEk – Diamond Sponsor

Join us in Newdelhi as itleads the way to the future at the Cyber Revolution Summit.

For more information regarding the event, please visit:https://cyber.traiconevents.com/ind/

