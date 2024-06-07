25 June from 16:00 to 18:00 AN2Ven visio thematic meeting: ‘IA ACTfor our professions’.

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

This event is aimed at people who are interested in the evolution of the law and its impact on the security professions.

Our speakers :

We are delighted to invite you to our exclusive event on the theme of ‘AI ACT for the security profession’.

Artificial Intelligence has revolutionised many sectors, including the security industry. The laws surrounding this technology are evolving, and the AI Act is changing the way we approach it.

On the programme:

📚 Presentation by legal experts,

💬 Exchanges and discussions on the concrete applications of the AI ACT in the security industry,

🤝 Networking with industry professionals,

📝How our national legal frameworks can/should align with European law in general, and the IAact in particular.

🗣Ysens DE FRANCE - Chargée de mission IA au service de la transformation de DGGN

🗣 Audrey MOREL - Associate Lawyer Cabinet INLO

🗣 Oriana LABRUYERE - Founder Lawyer DPO Cabinet La Robe Numérique

🗣 Thibault DU MANOIR DE JUAYE - Managing lawyer

🗣 Guillemette Jahn - Project manager in charge of AI de confiance - ACN

